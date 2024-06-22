Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $472,000 in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAMT. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Camtek by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Camtek by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $114.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.37. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk cut Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

