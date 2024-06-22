Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $491,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.2 %
LYB stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
