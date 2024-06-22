Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the third quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $235.49 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $170.96 and a one year high of $263.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.19.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

