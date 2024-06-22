Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $36.12 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.