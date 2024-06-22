Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 524.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 83,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 69,713 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $103.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

