Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 68 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of NVR by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NVR by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NVR by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,150,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,626.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7,599.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7,432.39. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,211.40.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $99.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVR. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

