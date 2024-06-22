Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 140,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,890,000 after acquiring an additional 28,101 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,218,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $267,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $218.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.38. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

