Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 223,264 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 223,264 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 30.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 212,698 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of HP by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 27,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,602 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.