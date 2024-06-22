Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.54. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $111.02.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $523,848.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,272,263 in the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

