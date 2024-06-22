Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $590,000 Position in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hesai Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hesai Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,104,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 38,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Hesai Group has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

