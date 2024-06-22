Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $616,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,625,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 21.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,187,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,094 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 60.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,376,000 after purchasing an additional 729,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

