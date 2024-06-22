Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 0.3 %

EIX stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.28. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $77.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

