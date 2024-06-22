Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,367 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.16% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 37,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 500,950.0% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.