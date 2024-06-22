NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Trading Up 18.5%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) shares were up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 118,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 29,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

NXT Energy Solutions Trading Up 9.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.88, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.60 million during the quarter. NXT Energy Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.05% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

