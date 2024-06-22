Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Position Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,862 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 366,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.48 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In related news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

