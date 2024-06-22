Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 12,190 shares.The stock last traded at $55.01 and had previously closed at $53.97.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $539.82 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average is $69.49.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Flex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

