Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Trading Down 18.4%

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 18.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). 297,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 318% from the average session volume of 71,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.10 ($0.18).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 806.85. The firm has a market cap of £8.08 million, a P/E ratio of -360.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

