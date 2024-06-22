OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in OneMain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $9,139,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in OneMain by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

NYSE OMF opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

