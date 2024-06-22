Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Position Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041,169 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 35,665 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $78,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 524,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,768,000 after buying an additional 110,330 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 864,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after buying an additional 172,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $122,183.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,703.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $72.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.53. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $85.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

