PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Trading Down 5%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.69 and last traded at $43.75. 117,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 284,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAR. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens raised shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,977.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PAR Technology by 43.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,670,000 after buying an additional 1,068,641 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 47.1% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,191,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,026,000 after buying an additional 381,232 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,262,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at about $10,194,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,808,000 after purchasing an additional 173,575 shares during the period.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Stories

