Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,679 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 567,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,304,000 after buying an additional 42,771 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.8% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $173.96 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $184.86. The stock has a market cap of $902.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

