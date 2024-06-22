Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 24,702 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,621,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,729,000 after purchasing an additional 254,060 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,109,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,395,000 after buying an additional 649,857 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,233,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 38,845 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 955,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 357,775 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 773,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DISV opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.