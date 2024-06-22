Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 4,742 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Fortive by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $73.60 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.96.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

