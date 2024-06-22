Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,966 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
