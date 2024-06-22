Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,966 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1099 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

