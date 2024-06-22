Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,912,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $283,019,000 after purchasing an additional 803,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE LOW opened at $228.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.15 and its 200 day moving average is $227.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

