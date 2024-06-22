Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 167 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total transaction of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at $43,109,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE DECK opened at $980.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $932.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $850.22. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $484.02 and a 52 week high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

