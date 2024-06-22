Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 16,861 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $30.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

