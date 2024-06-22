Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 18,201 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,466,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 129,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 650,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 590,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,058,000 after buying an additional 35,403 shares during the period.

BATS:ITM opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

