Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 287 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.18% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULV opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.