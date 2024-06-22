Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 4,138 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after buying an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

ACWX stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

