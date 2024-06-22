Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $306,417,000. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after acquiring an additional 518,009 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,350,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after purchasing an additional 77,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

