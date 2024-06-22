Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in GSK by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

