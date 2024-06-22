Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,171 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 506,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 112,546 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 334,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,248,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.40 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.