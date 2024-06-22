Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 109,357 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,820 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITA stock opened at $134.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.38. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

