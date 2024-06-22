Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Tobam boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.91. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

