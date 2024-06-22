Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $145.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $388.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

