Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150,654 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

