Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $24,341,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 134,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 107,242 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,332,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,042,000 after purchasing an additional 352,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN opened at $26.42 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

