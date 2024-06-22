Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.52 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.