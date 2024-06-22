Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $6.70 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $432.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $437.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

