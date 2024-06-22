Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,395,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after acquiring an additional 374,301 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

