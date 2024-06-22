Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $308.16 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.44 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.57 and its 200 day moving average is $290.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

