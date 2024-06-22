Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after purchasing an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 750,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88,359 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,600.05 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,591.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,605.46. The company has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

