Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 194 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

