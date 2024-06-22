Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 291 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WST opened at $332.76 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.77 and its 200-day moving average is $361.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

