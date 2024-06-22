Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 4,106 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $558,460,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,440,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,087,000 after buying an additional 276,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,878,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,468,000 after acquiring an additional 104,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MetLife by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,304,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $71.27 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

