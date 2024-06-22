Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 551 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

Atlassian Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $162.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.51 and its 200 day moving average is $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $152.34 and a one year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total value of $1,222,720.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total value of $147,158.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,486,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total value of $1,222,720.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,318 shares of company stock valued at $49,526,292. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.