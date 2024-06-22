Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 6,802 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 744,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,938,000 after buying an additional 50,729 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 513,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 74.37%.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.