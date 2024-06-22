Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Corteva by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $246,423,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Corteva by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $52.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Wolfe Research started coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

