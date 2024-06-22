Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,337,000 after buying an additional 298,116 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,341,000 after buying an additional 140,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,282,000 after buying an additional 159,052 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,411,000 after buying an additional 254,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,934,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,325,000 after buying an additional 145,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $67.84 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

